What's on these school holidays: check out our log of events and activities

Children and young people across Orange have a host of activities and events to choose from these July school holidays.
Running from July 8 to 19, the Central Western Daily has done a round-up of some key vacation events being hosted in the colour city during winter.
Part of the festivities, Orange City Council-run workshops will also be on offer, with council's services policy committee chair reassuring residents there's something for everyone to enjoy.
"With winter in full swing, our indoor activities offer the perfect escape to keep young minds entertained," Melanie McDonell said.
"It's a great opportunity for young people to develop their creativity with plenty to do around our cultural precincts.
"The one-day excursions are also a fantastic opportunity for teenagers to see what's around the region."
More information on how to book for the below activities and events can be found at the base of this article.
PCYC Orange programs are for Kindergarten to Year 6 students, cost $55 per child each day, and run from 8am to 5.30pm.
During the holiday period, the Orange Youth Hub will also be open from 12pm to 4pm each weekday for young people.
For more information, contact the hub's project leader Ethan Bereyne via ebereyne@orange.nsw.gov.au or phone 0438 811 641.
For school holiday intensive swimming lessons at the Orange Aquatic Centre, phone the centre on (02) 6363 3000 or send an email to aquatic@orange.nsw.gov.au for more information.
To book spots for Orange City Council-run activities, head to council's website.
Workshops hosted by the Orange Ex-Services' Club are for children aged six to 14, with varers asked to remain within the venue.
Those under five require a carer present, while all children receive a $10 Diggers Kids Meals throughout the KidsFest period.
For those interested in these events, head to the OESC website or Facebook page for more information.
For tickets, more information and to book time slots for the Bathurst Winter Festival Ice Skating 2024 event, head to the 124Tix website.
For tickets to Disney's Finding Nemo Junior at the Orange Theatre Company, head online to the Ticketek website or phone the box office on (02) 6393 8111.
Said to be a high-energy and engaging show, it features hit songs from The Beanies ARIA-nominated music from ABC Kids TV such as "Topsy Turvy Zoo", "Power" and "The Painting Song".
Young children can also look forward to hearing from well-loved characters from their award-winning podcast, such as Professor-Know-it-all.
Children aged one and under are free, with all children's tickets including a kids meal. Adults do not have to pay for entry tickets.
For tickets to The Beanies LIVE show, head to The Ophir's website or Facebook page for the online booking link.
The Glenroi Avenue pub is also hosting a series of School Holiday Funhouse events each day of the winter school holidays.
Free of charge and designed for all-ages, events are said to include hands-on activities, arts and crafts, Slime Laboratory and Lego Mini Masters workshops.
For more information, send an email to functions@ophirhotel.com.au or phone (02) 6362 4995.
For more information and starting times for Troppo's Magic Show at Orange City Centre, send an email to samara.simmons@jll.com or phone (02) 6361 3879.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.