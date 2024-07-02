'Want-to-be hard man' intimidated police after being removed from motel

A man was arrested for intimidating a police officer when he became angered by the way he thought his partner was being treated while they were being made homeless.
Cody Jye Cornelissens of Glenroi and his partner were being removed from the Orange Motor Lodge on Bathurst Road, Orange, by the police when the incident took place on February 17, 2024.
The 28-year-old Cornelissens had already been arrested to prevent a breach of the peace.
However, his arrest was discontinued about 4.50pm while the police dealt with his partner and searched her bags.
Police "took action" against the woman for hindering the search and Cornelissens began making comments towards them.
After being told to leave the area he looked towards a leading senior constable.
He said "that's a female chief ... you f---wit... who do you think you are? Do you feel mad putting your hands on a female? You should be losing your job c---sucker. You piece of s--t."
He was again told to move on and said, "you're the piece of s--t pushing females you maggot. Take your blue uniform off bra. I'll bash you up near the alleyway c---sucker and see how big you are."
Cornelissens was rearrested and handcuffed again to prevent him from assaulting police.
Once he calmed down the arrest was discontinued and he was instructed to leave the area, which he did.
Cornelissens appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said once Cornelissens calmed down his arrest was discontinued and a sentencing report was "quite positive".
"They were being removed from the motel to a position of homelessness," Mr Tedeschi said.
He went on to say his client has sought help for underlying issues.
Cornelissens attempted to talk over police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley as he gave his opinion on the severity of the case and described the offender as a "want-to-be hard man".
"It's just the stupid sayings of idiocy," Sergeant Riley said.
"If it wasn't so serious it would be different."
Magistrate David Day said Cornelissens was subject to two community correction orders at the time of the intimidation, including one for intimidating another person.
Mr Day revoked the two-year CCO Cornelissens had been given for the earlier intimidation and resentenced him to a new two-year supervised CCO.
He said Cornelissens had a lengthy criminal history.
"Had this been anything more than Mr Cornelissens beating his chest I would jail him," Mr Day said.
Mr Day said Cornelissens did not cross the custody threshold but "he has come quite close".
He gave Cornelissens a three-year community correction order and fined him $550 for intimidating the police officer.
The new CCOs require rehabilitation and treatment and started on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
