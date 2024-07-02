'Never seen anything like it': is this the biggest truffle you've ever seen?

Millthorpe has produced one of the biggest truffles an Australian top-chef has ever seen.
The truffle, weighing 628 grams, could fit snugly in an ice cream container - it was that "massive".
Head chef from the restaurant Tonic in Millthorpe, Tony Worland said growing any truffle in Australia is impressive, let alone one of its size.
"The typical truffle weighs 30 to 60 grams," Mr Worland said.
"So, it's massive, we'd never seen anything like it."
"I've worked in London and we get this kind of size in Europe, but over here it's pretty amazing."
Founders of the truffle Greg and Loretto Good from Millthorpe Truffles are Suffolk sheep farmers who also have five acres of oak trees on their property.
Mr Good said the conditions leading up to the six-week truffle season were "perfect".
"It's critical you get a wet summer which we've had this year, so that's why it grew so big - the climate was just right", Mr Good said.
"We have had big ones before but nothing that size, so it's going to be a really good season - there's lots out there."
When Mrs Good dug up the giant truffle, she initially thought it was going to be a "cluster" of small truffles.
"I thought as I got home and cleaned it, it would break away into smaller truffles," she said.
"But only a little bit fell off and I realised we had a big one."
The truffle was found a week before the official truffle season started, which is on the winter solstice every year.
Immediately, the Good's knew they would give it to Mr Worland from Tonic who has worked beside top chefs like Matt Moran, Michael Manners and Gordon Ramsay during his career.
"Tony has always supported us right from the beginning when nobody believed we could grow truffles in Australia," Mrs Good said.
"And he makes the best truffle mashed potatoes I've ever had."
A family member who is an agronomist visited a truffiere in Tasmania and told the Good family truffles would be suited to the Millthorpe climate.
So, in 2002, they bought 100 oak trees for just $10 each and planted them with the help of family and friends.
"We big loaded ourselves and said when we get our first truffle, it would be our shout at Tonic," Mrs Good said.
Little did they know, just three years later in 2005 , they would find their first truffle.
"When we found our first one, we literally had a jar and we went knocking on all the restaurants."
"On a rainy night in the middle of winter with our two boys and nobody could believe it. It was just bizarre ... and the industry has come a long way."
After finding their first truffle, they lived up to their promise and invited everyone for a meal at the award-winning restaurant.
The trees, that were just 30 cm tall when they were planted are now six metres tall and will grow to the size of those in Cook Park.
Tonic restaurant first started in 2003 and has been awarded several hats by the Sydney Morning Herald's annual 'Good Food Guide'.
The restaurant's menu changes on a weekly basis, but will be featuring many truffle-inspired dishes thanks to the Good's giant truffle.
"The whole restaurant smells of truffles," Mr Worland said.
"I don't know what it is, it's not something that you go to. 'Oh, that smells really good.' But you want to eat it? It's very different."
"It really does enhance the flavour, so it's really special we have them here in this climate."
Truffles can cost anywhere between $2000 - $3000 a kilogram, but a little goes a long way.
"You can put it in a container of rice and leave it overnight and cook the rice and the rice will taste like it," he said.
"You only need a couple of grams, so it doesn't have to be too expensive."
The Good's truffles are for sale at Millthorpe Providore, where it's possible to buy just a small amount to try in a dish.
"So if you just want a little bit while having dinner parties, you can," Mrs Good said.
"And I encourage everybody to go to Tonic in the coming weeks during truffle season."
Over the years, the Good family have worked with Mr Worland to provide truffle hunting tours and dining experiences.
After their original truffle dog, Sunny, died, they've had to put their tours on hold.
They've since been training a new dog named Jak, who has yet to reach the peak of his truffle-hunting performance.
After Jak is fully trained, they're hoping to rekindle truffle tours and events at the property.
"One of the most difficult things about truffles is finding them ... if we had Sunny, we'd have far more truffles," Mrs Good said.
"We hope one year we'll have lovely truffle festivals to support tourism to Millthorpe in the future ... and I'm hoping that it would become a legacy for my boys and the Millthorpe community."
