'Highs and lows' of being the Cheeky Barista, and why cafe shuts for good

A large toga-wearing statue has seen its last days on Summer Street after 12 years of holding a black menu scroll chalked with daily specials.
Large white poster sheets could be seen blocking the windows of the Cheeky Barista Cafe on Monday, its Facebook page displaying the words "permanently closed" on social media.
But partners in life and business, owners Rodney and Sopee Soo said they're proud to be putting their physical and mental health first - the ultimate decider in shutting shop.
"I felt guilty for not getting changed and going to work like usual, I felt like I'd let our customers and friends down by not showing up," Mr Soo said.
"But I want to see my wife [Sopee] happy more than I see her tired, and no one should have to sacrifice their health to get their work done every week.
"We need to get our health in order and be human beings again, because that's what we miss most.
"We want our well-being back and more time with our family."
A melting pot of social and political snags also bubbled over the edge for the couple, triggering the pair to push their cafe business to the side for good.
There came a point where they "fell out of love" with the day-to-day grind - particularly after a tighter financial hold gripped the globe.
"It was during and after the pandemic where tolerance and patience just seemed to go out the door, people changed," Mr Soo said.
"With the cost of living going up and families continuing to struggle, it was almost like we lost a bit of our humanity in society and I kept thinking 'where's it gone?'
"The majority [of customers] were always great, and they were until the end, but the ones who weren't, it just put the nail in the coffin for us."
Mr Soo spoke of how roughly 25 years in the hospitality industry involved "a lot of highs and a lot of lows" all at once.
"The bad really hammered us hard, mentally, because you're putting your heart and soul into things when you're a business owner,"
For us, that small number of customers who were aggressive or had no gentleness in their voice, that emotionally drained us over time.
"Our good customers always gave us the best laughs, though, and they kept us going."
For those who may not be aware, the owner said he wants people to realise how owners of small businesses are dealing with their own setbacks.
Mr Soo said since the year 2000, when the family ran Andy's Coffee Lounge to now, the weeks have "gotten longer and longer".
In the food industry, he said additional expenses like higher insurances, council rates, rent, shipping rates, ongoing labour, an increase in wages, and costly ingredients only scratch the financial surface.
"[Small business owners] aren't making water-flows of money and we have our own expenses outside of the workplace climbing, just like everyone else," he said.
"Maybe, if we were a bit younger, we could find the extra strength to keep going with it, but for now, we're exhausted.
"There was also the guilt of having to put our prices up these last few years, but how many coffees do you have to sell before you feel like you're selling your soul?
"I couldn't do it anymore; my conscience wouldn't let me."
Mr and Mrs Soo, 58 and 55, are now planning on spending more time with their business co-owner and son, Seb Soo, who returns home often from his Sydney banking role to see his parents.
The couple also want to allocate time abroad to visit family in both Thailand and Japan.
"That's what's always been important to us, family, but we just kept putting it all to the side," Mr Soo said.
"We want to do some repairs to our house as well, because we neglected it by putting more into the business and less into our lives outside of work.
"I don't want to keep making that same mistake, I want things to be different now, because we can't have our health deteriorate and wait for it to be too late to fix.
"But we've met some terrific people through this business, who have given me some great advice over the years to pass on to my son.
"We are walking away with some wonderful memories."
