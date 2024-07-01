Can we 'change the future of the region'? There's $40m to make it happen

Homes across the Central West could be raised and retrofitted, relocated or be bought back by the government as part of a program with the potential to "change the future of the region".
That's the view of Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib as the NSW Reconstruction Authority looks at the best ways to implement a multi-million dollar program to help flood-proof the region.
The design and delivery of the $40 million Central West Housing Program aimed at those impacted by the 2022 floods will be on the table at a dozen information sessions in the Cabonne, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes Local government areas from July 23.
In a statement, the Minns government says it's aiming to "build stronger, safer communities" and is looking to "increase the resilience" of households most at risk from future floods.
The information sessions will give those residents a chance to talk directly with flood experts about how the prioritisation maps were developed and share their feedback on the proposed approach for the program.
Member for Orange Phil Donato said input from the community is vital to ensure this program meets the needs of the region.
"Communities across the Central West are known for their strength and grit in the face of hardship," Mr Donato said.
"We want to keep these communities together and the best way to do that is to ask them for their help."
Part of the program proposes grants cover a range of resilience measures, such as raising and retrofitting, home rebuilds and home relocations and a voluntary scheme to buy back properties in the highest flood risk zones.
For residents impacted by the 2022 floods, free in-home assessments will also be offered.
"We know how important community-led recovery is and that's why we're asking for feedback to help finalise the design of this program which has been shaped through engagement with community leaders," Mr Dib said.
"This program has the potential to change the future of the region and we look forward to local input in supporting communities across the Central West now and into the future."
The Resilient Homes Program is jointly funded by the Commonwealth and State Governments under the $100 million Central West Recovery and Resilience Package.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully admitted there are no simple fixes as the government works towards ensure the impacts of the 2022 floods across the Orange region aren't ever felt again.
But he says "we are in this for the long haul" and the Central West Housing Program is part of that commitment.
"We want to make sure the program is informed by the knowledge and experience of flood-affected communities in the Central West," he said.
"What people want most is to get back into their homes as quickly and safely and get on with their lives, and we are committed to helping them do just that."
Forbes
Condobolin
Parkes
Eugowra
Molong
Cudal
Canowindra
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.