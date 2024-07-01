'Love you mate': Woodbridge club rallies behind teammate after serious head injury

CSU Mungoes has rallied behind one of their players after a serious head injury requiring surgery.
Thomas Duggan suffered a head knock during the Woodbridge Cup first grade game between Trundle Boomers and CSU at Berryman Oval on Saturday, July 29.
Paramedics were called to the ground around 5pm before he was transported to Parkes and then flown to Westmead Hospital in Sydney.
"We were called to Berryman Oval just before 5pm to reports of a man who had suffered a head strike or a head knock," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
"We treated a man in his twenties for a head injury.
"Paramedics treated him at the scene before transporting him by ambulance to Parkes Airport where he was then taken in the Toll ambulance helicopter to Westmead Hospital."
Duggan underwent surgery and is now recovering in the ICU.
Mungoes released a statement on Monday, July 1 thanking Trundle and emergency services for their efforts.
"Yesterday against the Trundle Boomers our teammate and friend in Thomas Duggan had copped an unfortunate hit, the hit was with no malice, and no ill intent from the Boomers," the statement read.
"Thomas has since been airlifted to Westmead hospital and completed his surgery.
"He is in ICU currently but in the best possible hands he could be in.
"At this time, it is of utmost importance we wish Thomas a speedy recovery, and support the Duggan family as they go through this difficult process.
"We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to the Trundle Boomers who followed protocols to a tee and specifically the two Trundle club members who stayed the entire time until he was safely taken away.
"A massive thank you to the Mungoes players and members for handling the situation well and working with Thomas alongside the paramedics."
"Thomas Duggan, the Mungoes love you mate. Get better soon," the statement continued.
The club has not waited to announce their support for Duggan and his family with the Old Mungoes Day match on Sunday to act as a fundraiser.
During the annual jersey auction, the highest bid will be given to the Duggan family and the club will match the bid.
