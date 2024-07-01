Toddler's death at Orange Hospital under investigation by coroners court

The death of a toddler at Orange Hospital is under investigation to determine if it "could have been prevented".
Pippa Mae White from Canowindra died of sepsis one day after her mother took her to emergency in 2022.
The NSW Coroners Court will hear from witnesses and experts this week at Lidcombe.
"Our baby girl Pip was at day-care dancing and playing with her friends on Thursday and by the Monday she was dead," mother Annah White said in a statement.
"It's a hard pill to swallow knowing we as parents have already lived out our happiest days on earth.
"For us this is reality, we will never be whole as a family again.
"Our youngest kids ... still don't fully understand why Pippa died and that she won't be coming back home ... It's hard to answer their questions when we struggle finding any answers to them ourselves."
Pippa Mae White was born on August 6, 2019. Daughter of Brock and Annah White, she was the twin sister of Leo and little sister to Lucy, Tamika, Sophie and Bodhi.
Family described her as cheeky, charming and nurturing.
At about 2pm on June 12, 2022 the two-year-old was admitted to Cowra hospital by her mother with a fever, low oxygen levels and laboured breathing.
She was sent home due to long wait times but her condition worsened, her mother took her back.
After assessing Pippa, an ambulance was organised to transport her to Orange Hospital. She arrived at Orange hospital that night and died the following day.
The inquest will seek to determine whether Pippa's death could have been prevented.
"Pippa's family have fought to have the case heard at a full coronial inquest in the hope that they can understand how this tragedy occurred and potentially help prevent it from happening again," a statement said.
Family have requested attendees to the hearings wear yellow, Pippa's favorite colour.
Findings will likely be handed down in 2025.
