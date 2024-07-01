Has two-day cricket had its day? Vote in our poll

We are officially in the second half of the year and on the home stretch towards summer.
Of course the (eventual) warmer weather can only mean one thing - the return of cricket season.
Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) will hold its 2024 annual general meeting on Tuesday July 2.
A new committee for season 2024/25 will be elected while topics such as competition and grade structures and representative formats will all be up for discussion and debate at Riawena Oval.
Ahead of the 2024/25 Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) season, the Central Western Daily wants to know your thoughts regarding format.
The league once again featured a mix of two-day and one-day cricket in 2023/24 with finals being two-day. Lower grades remained strictly one-day.
Are you in favour of continuing this approach with games split across two weekends or would you like to see just one-day cricket adopted?
You can vote in our poll above and leave a comment if you wish.
