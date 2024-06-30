A story of anger, grief and incredible strength

To say the last 12 months have been a nightmare for Peter and Donna Thornell would be an understatement.
Really, nightmare is probably putting it mildly.
Senior journalist Riley Krause travelled out to Molong last week to get an insight from both Peter and Donna - the parents of Kristy Armstrong, the mother killed by her ex-husband in a horror car crash near Molong in June, 2023.
Anger, grief, heartache and incredible strength - it's a must-read story this morning.
Catch-up: another massive weekend of rugby in Orange - but who got the chocolates in the second City-Emus derby for 2024?
ICYMI: who did we snap out and about over the weekend in Orange? Photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman are always kept busy on the city's social scene.
In sport, it was a tough weekend for Orange's Peter McDonald Premiership clubs - sports journalist Dom Unwin has the latest; shock for CYMS at home and Hawks' tough 2024 continued on the road.
Thanks for your support - have a great week.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
