Veteran duo pave way for Cowboys ambush as CYMS left in the mud

Two tries apiece to Richard Peckham and Justin Toomey-White have helped Wellington Cowboys to one of the biggest results in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership.
Wellington defeated Orange CYMS 30-20 at a muddy Wade Park on Sunday, June 30.
The visitors put on the style in the first half, defying the slippery conditions to score four tries and lead 24-8 at the break.
Hooker Peckham said the team had banded together after a tough period on and off the field.
"We've been struggling for the last few weeks with injuries and suspensions," he said.
"We push through when we get fatigued, we push for each other and we get the job done.
"We do it for the community and our families and our brothers here."
CYMS was forced into a late change with Matty Fuller coming in for the injured Jesse Buchan at fullback.
Makeshift five-eighth Dylan Kelly looked born to be a play-maker four minutes in, going over as CYMS jumped out of the blocks.
But the visitors soon hit back, Peckham escaping a high tackle and scrambling over the line and then repeating the effort three minutes later, brushing off several weak tackle attempts by CYMS defenders.
A high shot on CYMS halfback Dan Mortimer and resulting fracas seemed to jolt the home side into action and an Ethan McKellar try was the outcome.
But Toomey-White then pulled off one of the great forwards tries, out leaping Fuller to collect a bomb and touch down.
The coach had his second just four minutes later, receiving an inside ball and emphatically slamming the ball down as CYMS looked shell-shocked.
Cowboys had been rewarded for throwing the ball around, hitting their marks and not dropping the ball.
New CYMS winger Preston Simpson scored in the corner early in the second half and earned his side an eight-point try after he was collected high by Mason Williams in the process.
Pat Williams did the honours and suddenly CYMS was right back in the contest 24-16.
But Wellington stuck solid, defending in numbers and taking three shots at goal as they ran the clock down despite a late try to Ethan Bereyne to give CYMS a faint glimmer of hope.
Toomey-White said the way they played was always a risk but one they will never change.
"That's Wello footy'," he said.
"That's the footy we grew up playing and it's a risk because in weather like today you can make mistakes but it's about being able to defend those errors if we do make them."
CYMS coach Jack Buchanan said it was a close competition and their top four status meant nothing, calling on his players to adjust their attitudes as finals approaches.
"I think a lot to be honest [needs to change]," he said.
"Attitude is the biggest thing. Wins are earned, they're not given to you.
"I think maybe a few attitudes were very much thinking that the win was going to be given to us today.
"Whereas Wellington earned it. They played really well, kept us coming off our line and they earned the win."
Wellington Cowboys 30 (Richard Peckham 2, Justin Toomey-White 2 tries; Mason Williams 4 goals, 3 penalty goals) defeated Orange CYMS 20 (Dylan Kelly, Ethan McKellar, Preston Simpson, Ethan Bereyne tries; Pat Williams goal, penalty goal)
