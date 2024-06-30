Central Western Daily
Veteran duo pave way for Cowboys ambush as CYMS left in the mud

By Dominic Unwin
Updated June 30 2024 - 6:59pm, first published 6:50pm
Two tries apiece to Richard Peckham and Justin Toomey-White have helped Wellington Cowboys to one of the biggest results in the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership.

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports journalist

