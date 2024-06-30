Black ties and gumboots: check out the photos from the annual hunt and dinner

It's the end of June, which only means one thing. The annual Black Tie and Gumboot truffle hunt at dinner was on at Borrodell.
Attendees were required to dress up to the nines and go hunting for the Black Perigold truffles in the grounds of Borrodell.
After the hunt, attendees were invited down to the underground cellar where attendees were treated to a four-course luxury degustation. This year the special guest chef was two hatted Executive Chef, Aaron Ward from Bathurst Panthers.
Photographer Jude Keogh captured some of the hunting magic on Saturday night before the party enjoyed the dinner half of the evening.
