Who did we snap playing in the Lions-Emus derby on Saturday?

Pride Park was the place to be on Saturday June 29 as Orange City and Emus met in the second derby of the Central West Rugby season.
The day kicked off with the under 12s battling it out before colts, the women and then three grades of men stretching on as the sun dipped below the trees.
All grades had to contend with the elements - being some strong winds typical of the sporting fields at Waratahs - as well as the usual chill of winter sport in the Colour City.
Emus first grade winger Angus Cudmore, who scored a try in his side's 20-12 Blowes Cup victory, told the Central Western Daily at full-time it was tough going.
It was hard, really hard, they are always tough to go up against and just glad we won," he said.
"I've been around the club for a while now but they are always tough, they always bring it and so do we. It's always a good hit out.
The rugby itself was evenly contested with the Lions winning big in under 12s 38-7, edging colts 17-14 and drawing in the West fund Ferguson Cup game 12-all.
Emus meanwhile swept the senior grades but every match was alive well into the second half, thirds winning 19-7 and seconds 15-10.
Photographer Jude Keogh snapped a gallery of first grade action you can find here while reporter Dominic Unwin headed up a bit earlier to take some photos of the lower grades.
You can find a mega gallery of seconds and third at the top of this article.
