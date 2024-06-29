Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Finally, some work on the Great Western Highway tunnel (just not what you think)

MW
By Matt Watson
June 30 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the debate rolls on between the NSW Government and the Nationals about whether a big dig from Little Hartley to Blackheath is feasible or an unrealistic folly, work on an existing Great Western Highway tunnel is about to begin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.