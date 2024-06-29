Winger savours derby delight after battling through 'tough' elements

A try, swirling gusts and some special attention from a vocal home crowd made for an interesting afternoon for Emus winger Angus Cudmore.
Cudmore was in the thick of the action as Emus defeated Orange City Lions 20-12 in the second derby of the 2024 Blowes Cup on Saturday, June 29.
Strong winds made life difficult for both sides but a fast start by the visitors ultimately paved the way to victory.
Cudmore said he was just relieved at full-time to get the win after a tough second half.
"It was hard, really hard, they are always tough to go up against and just glad we won," he said.
"I've been around the club for a while now but they are always tough, they always bring it and so do we. It's always a good hit out.
"They are quite funny over in the stands. With the wind blowing in my direction it was always going to come my way and you have to deal with it.
"Always nice to cross the chalk. We had the wind behind us so that helped. We had some great passages that helped us get ahead early."
The away side, who won the first derby 45-7, picked up where they left off.
Cudmore crossed after a knock on from Lions centre Jackson Pokere gave flyhalf Josh Bass possession close to the line and Emus simply put the ball through the hands.
Bass, who had only recently made a return from a shoulder injury sustained in the opening match against Bathurst Bulldogs, looked in fine form and Emus' attack was better for it.
Connor Shannon soon crossed as well off the back of a City penalty and Emus found themselves up 12-0 inside 10 minutes.
Lions coach Greg Lee has regularly spoken about attitude and he would have been pleased with what he saw for the remainder of the half as the home side gradually fought their way back into the contest.
Flyhalf Dylan Ryan missed a penalty goal attempt from directly in front, so strong were the gusts, but the Lions eventually found points via Henry Bouffler following a break from Darcy Holmes and a flick pass from Ryan.
Unfortunately for the home crowd it was Emus who landed what would end up being the killer blow, winger Kyle Hanns scoring off the back of a slick backline move five minutes after the break.
Bass later added a penalty and missed one from almost exactly the same spot Ryan had in the first half as Emus extended their lead.
City was given a glimmer of hope late on when scrumhalf Fraser Robertson pulled off the play of the day, cleverly stealing the ball from a ruck close to the line and darting over unchallenged.
It proved a bridge too far however with the referee blowing his whistle a few phases after the resumption.
City now travel north to face a Dubbo Kangaroos side they will expect to beat while Emus make the daunting trip to Ann Ashwood Park.
Cudmore said the side had to ensure they got their timing right with finals rapidly approaching.
"Keep building," he said.
"We want to play our best footy in the finals."
Earlier in the under 12s derby, City recorded the biggest win of the day 38-7.
Lions won a keenly contest colts derby 17-14 while in the Westfund Ferguson Cup, the two rivals couldn't separated 12-all.
Emus took out thirds and seconds 19-7 and 15-10 respectively.
Emus 20 (Angus Cudmore, Connor Shannon, Kyle Hanns tries; Bass goal, pen) defeated Orange City 12 (Henry Bouffler, Fraser Robertson tries; Dylan Ryan goal)
