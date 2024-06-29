Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Eat more brunch: there's too many avocados in Australia this year

JB
By Jamie Brown
June 29 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The increase in volume of avocados has doubled in just a few years leading to low prices paid to producers but growing opportunities for exporters. File photo.
The increase in volume of avocados has doubled in just a few years leading to low prices paid to producers but growing opportunities for exporters. File photo.

An increase in avocado supply will maintain downward pressure on prices paid to farmers while marketers look to export opportunities to absorb more of the good fruit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.