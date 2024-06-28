Central Western Daily
Central West crop circle mystery: the work of aliens or an elaborate marketing ploy?

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
June 28 2024 - 10:15pm
A massive crop circle spanning 50 metres has intrigued Central West locals - but were they in on the gag?

