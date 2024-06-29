Check out this Vegas inspired wedding in the Central West

If you can't make it to Vegas, why not bring Vegas to you?
Madison Ryan and Thomas Ayre did just that when they held a Vegas themed wedding earlier this year.
On February 24, 2024 the couple wed in an intimate ceremony in Victoria Park surrounded by their family.
Before the date of the wedding rolled around the couple booked Wade Holmes from On A Good Day Photography to capture all the moments from the wedding.
But as a special treat Mr Holmes was asked to capture some Vegas inspired shots the week before.
"When Mads excitedly shared her amazing idea for her wedding with me, I was absolutely thrilled," he said.
"I remember thinking, "this is such a fantastic idea!", Mads was really excited about having one of her Vegas photos displayed at her reception. So, we made sure to capture the "DubVegas" images the week before."
While the wedding was "anything but traditional" Mr Holmes said he truly believes "these images perfectly capture the beauty of these two amazing people".
With the reception at Western Star Hotel the couple partied into the night surrounded by hundreds of family and friends and Mr Holmes was there to capture all the fun.
"I'm just so thrilled that they chose me for this special moment," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.