Key candidate for election revealed

The candidates for September's council elections continue to roll in and the face set to take place in one of the key slots has been confirmed.
Journalist Will Davis has been able to unveil the number two on incumbent councillor Tony Mileto's ticket - and it's a well-known candidate.
Senior journalist Riley Krause looks at one of the most expensive patches of real estate in the city ... and uncovers some of the hidden property gems in Orange.
MSM Milling has revealed a bumper expansion of its factory at Manildra, with numerous development applications with Cabonne Council totalling over $30m. Journalist Em Gobourg spoke with Peter Mac Smith about the significant investment.
In sport, two new CYMS' faces will make their debut in green and gold this Sunday at Wade Park. And they'll do so against a familiar opponent.
Catch-up: make sure you vote in our poll from Friday - should the Nationals reveal polling data after declaring a strong majority of Calare is in support of a nuclear power plant at Mount Piper.
As always, thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
