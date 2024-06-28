Sewerage spill at Orange hospital safely contained

A sewerage overflow at Orange hospital has been safely contained and drinking water is not contaminated.
That's according to local and state government authorities, who confirmed the pollution spill on Friday afternoon.
Effluent reportedly escaped after a sewerage blockage in bushland at Bloomfield Campus on Tuesday, June 11.
Flushing of "inappropriate" materials was blamed for the overflow.
The NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was notified due to the proximity to Orange's water catchment.
"At this stage the water supply appears not to have been affected. Testing will continue," council CEO David Waddell said in a statement.
"Council has advanced water treatment systems.
"The drinking water is under continual monitoring with a sophisticated real time alarm system if water quality does not meet standards of Australian Drinking Water Guidelines."
All EPA clean-up requirements have now been completed.
Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) says it has "worked intensively" to manage the spill.
"Remaining work involving further removal of impacted soil and material, and sanitisation of the impacted area is expected to be completed in the coming week," a spokesperson said.
