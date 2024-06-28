Councillor Ruddy? Key nomination confirmed ahead of Orange elections

Marea Ruddy could be an Orange City Councillor before the end of this year.
The well-known businesswoman and activist has been confirmed as number two pick for Tony Mileto's ticket - the slot that got Jack Evans elected three years ago.
"I'm passionate about my community and want the best for the people that live here," Ms Ruddy told the Central Western Daily this week.
"We both want to see Orange get stronger, better and more inclusive. We're a good fit.
"I'd like to see more stuff happen to make sure everyone who lives here feels included."
Ruddy is the founder of AccessLife Support Services, which provides support for residents living with disability.
A mother-of-two, she is also active in many local campaigns and was a key organiser of the recent Birds in the Bush rally against domestic violence.
"I like the qualities she brings; she's empathetic and understands the community. I believe that's really important," Cr Mileto said.
"I believe those attributes are important to council and if elected I think she'll make a strong contribution.
"She's somebody who supports inclusivity and believes all people should be treated equally, as I do."
First-time councillor Jack Evans will not be on the Mileto ticket, but it's yet to be seen if he'll run again.
He was one of just two candidates in 2021 to be elected on another nominee's ticket, alongside mayor Jason Hamling's No.2 Tammy Greenhalgh.
The next council elections will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
At least 20 candidates have already confirmed plans to contest.
Cr Mileto revealed in March he will run for mayor, after closely missing out on the top job in 2021.
