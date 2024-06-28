One woman and three men wanted by cops for alleged assaults and DV charges

Three men and one woman are all wanted by police in the Central West, carrying a mix of charges between them for alleged assaults and domestic violence offences.
Arrest warrants were issued for two men and a woman by Orange police, including one male known to frequent the Forbes and Parkes areas.
Police sent a public plea out via social media on Friday, June 28, for assistance in finding the alleged offenders.
Some of their whereabouts remain unknown after several weeks.
All were listed as wanted by police via a social media call out to the public for more information, naming: Cassandra Swain, Robert Betkowski, Nevada Payne, and Marley Carr.
All of the people listed below carry a police warning for people not to approach any of them, but to contact their local police station with information directly.
Intel can also be phoned into the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000, or online reports can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
Cassandra Swain is wanted by Orange police, who have issued a warrant for her arrest.
The 35-year-old woman has been charged with offences relating to alleged assaults.
Swain is described by police as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 170 180 centimetres tall and weighs around about 75 kilograms.
Police say she is of a medium build with coloured hair.
Orange police are looking for Robert Betkowski, a 30-year-old man.
Police say he is wanted on alleged charges relating to domestic violence offences.
Betkowski is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185 to 190 centimetres tall, and weighs roughly 100 kilograms.
Police say he is of a large build with red hair.
Police continue to look for Nevada Payne after more than five weeks of searching for him.
The 27-year-old man is wanted by police in the Central West, officers issuing another public plea on Friday, June 28, for assistance in finding him.
Payne is wanted on alleged domestic violence offences and is known to frequent areas in and around Orange.
Police say he is of Aboriginal appearance, about 160 to 170 centimetres tall, and weighs roughly 80 kiograms.
He is of a large build with brown hair.
An ongoing police search also continues for a 29-year-old man wanted by police in the Central West.
Police are still looking for Marley Carr, known to frequent the Parkes and Forbes areas.
On June 14, he was wanted on alleged charges relating to reckless wounding, destroy property and other related offences.
He is also wanted on alleged domestic violence offences as of June 28.
Carr is described by police as being of Aboriginal and/or Caucasian appearance, about 165 to 170 centimetres tall, and weighs roughly 75 kilograms.
He is of a medium build and has brown hair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.