'Pragmatic' Steve Peterson seeks re-election with 'different point of view'

Financial security, infrastructure development, transparency and water security.
They're among the top priorities for councillor Steve Peterson, who has confirmed plans to run for re-election at the upcoming Orange elections.
"I think I've got a relatively unique position being a young guy, with a professional background and also a major disability. I think I can probably offer a different point of view than other people can," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"I'm financially cautious and don't particularly have an agenda. I'm not representing a party. I can just be pragmatic and do what I think is the best thing for Orange without being beholden to others.
"There'll be less grants and there's a lot of big infrastructure projects that we've committed to.
"This is the time not so much for great ideas and creative spending, but making sure we can actually deliver what we've got in a way that's sustainable for Orange and avoid the issues most neighbouring council's haven't been able to avoid. We need to do better."
Aged 38, Cr Peterson is a doctor and father-of-two. He is one of the country's only quadriplegic general practitioners.
His lists his top priorities for a second term on Orange City Council as:
"I'm a bit concerned about the risk from the conservatorium and sports stadium projects. They're a lot of money combined and any financial problems could affect council's bottom line. I want to have more oversight and community oversight with that," he said.
"The Mount Canobolas recreation plan has stalled miserably. I think we need to start again ... We can't sink half a million dollars into it and then just walk away because it's too hard.
"I think realistically the 80km mountain bike track network has so much opposition it's never going to get funding. Why don't we see what the community wants and then make a plan?"
He believes his record on council so far speaks for itself.
"From an achievements point of view, I campaigned last time on increased transparency and accountability. I've delivered on that," he said.
"I've put up more notices of motion than any of the other councillors and and chairing more committees than i think any of the other councillors and never missing a meeting."
Warwick Baines, Andrew Greig, Michael Omara, Nathan Sutherland, Anthony Solari, Scott Turner and Theo Crane make up the Peterson ticket.
