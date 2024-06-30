Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

'Pragmatic' Steve Peterson seeks re-election with 'different point of view'

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 30 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Financial security, infrastructure development, transparency and water security.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Journalist

Covering local government and breaking news in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Got a story? Contact me at william.davis@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.