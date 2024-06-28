Central Western Daily
CYMS link with new faces while gun signing makes shock positional switch

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 28 2024 - 12:28pm, first published 10:13am
Orange CYMS' newest recruit hasn't taken long to feel the full brunt of life as a rugby league player in one of the coldest locations anywhere in the Peter McDonald Premiership.

