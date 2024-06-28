CYMS link with new faces while gun signing makes shock positional switch

Orange CYMS' newest recruit hasn't taken long to feel the full brunt of life as a rugby league player in one of the coldest locations anywhere in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"We came over for training the other night and ... it was freezing, my hands were numb," outside back Kiyan Shaw laughed.
"It was so cold."
Shaw will make his green and gold debut on the wing in Sunday's round 10 clash with Wellington at Wade Park.
Shaw is a former Cowboy and started the year at Kennard Park before a switch to Dubbo Macquarie in May. A chance phone call from a knockout teammate lured the wiry winger to Group 10 territory.
"I play with Eth (Bereyne) and we won the knockout in Dubbo together last year," Shaw, 27, said.
"He reached out and asked if I was keen to come over for a game.
"I'm looking to move over to Bathurst, maybe, next year at some stage ... depending on how things go with work and family. So I thought why not play my footy over that way too.
My dad is from Wellington and I have a heap of family and cousins there. I'm excited and nervous. I'm looking forward to it.- Kiyan Shaw.
"Nothing was locked in with the Raiders so I thought why not."
CYMS was in need of some more quality outside in 2024. Jack Buchanan's pack is one of the strongest in the PMP, but speed and size out wide was lacking somewhat.
Shaw and Preston Simpson, another recruit from Group 11 territory who will debut for CYMS in the top grade on Sunday, help fill the void for Buchanan's high-flying CYMS side.
Although both, being old Wellington boys, will enjoy a baptism of fire against the Cowboys at Wade Park.
"Oh, I'm a bit nervous," Shaw laughed.
"My dad is from Wellington and I have a heap of family and cousins there. I'm excited and nervous. I'm looking forward to it."
The additions of Shaw and Simpson to CYMS' line-up for Sunday aren't the only changes. Gun prop Dylan Kelly has made a shock switch to partner Daniel Mortimer in the halves.
While Marcel Ikinifo will shift to the back row. Pat Williams has been named at hooker to cover the absence of both Jack Nobes and Ryan Griffin.
"We have a good pack, Jack Buchanan, Dyl and Eth really lead from the front there. I hope I can just play consistent footy for the boys," Shaw added.
CYMS hosts Wellington at Wade Park on Sunday. League tag kicks off at 10.30am, with first grade set for a 2.30pm kick-off.
