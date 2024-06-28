'Competitive' Wright ready to roll in comeback game for Warriors

Willie Wright doesn't shrink away from his competitive reputation.
The Orange United Warriors coach will make his long-awaited return to the field when they travel to face Canowindra Tigers at Tom Clyburn Oval on Sunday, June 30.
Wright made the switch from Bathurst St Pat's to the Woodbridge Cup in the off-season but has had to wait until June to take the field after serving a 16-game suspension for comments made to a referee.
"It's pretty frustrating and it's pretty nerve wracking as well," Wright said when asked how he had found coaching from the sideline.
"No one ever wants to sit on the sideline
"It takes a toll on me anyway because I'm competitive as well."
Wright played five-eight for Saints in 2023 and could slot in alongside captain Dale Jones.
Warriors are fast becoming the family club with Wright linking up with recruit and brother Matthew O'Neill while Dion Jones made his return to the club on Sunday to play alongside Dale.
'There's nothing better than playing football with your brother and I'll be doing it next week [Sunday] with Matthew O'Neill being my brother," he said.
"It's a great family club.
"We're all pretty close and have a good bond, from one to 25.
"We all treat each other like we're all family."
There are five games remaining before finals with Orange sitting 10th and just a win outside the top eight.
Wright said with a full roster and not to many injuries to worry about, he would have a good "headache" trying to pick his 17.
"It's but the only thing is there's gonna be headache picking a team every week with 25 players," he said.
"But that's my only headache at the moment."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.