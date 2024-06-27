Poll shock: why can't we see the data?

Are we being told the full story?
The Nationals released a poll at the start of the week indicating 63 per cent of Calare was in favour of a nuclear power plant in the Central West.
The only drama is ... Calare is a massive area. And the announced location - Mount Piper - is virtually in the far eastern corner of the electorate. So how accurate is the polling data?
Senior journalist Riley Krause has questioned the legitimacy of the numbers, and has a staggering revelation in the week post-Peter Dutton's nuclear announcement.
Today mark's Orange High School's final day of Astley Cup action for 2024 ... and the hornets have a mountain to climb to claim a third-straight title. Catch-up on all the day one action from Dubbo here.
In sport, journalist Dom Unwin has spoken to a bush footy legend who is making a comeback for the rest of the season to help his old club through an injury crisis.
