Meet the speakers of the future: these kids are the best in the region

Students from schools around Central and Western NSW came together to take part in the Country Women's Association Intergroup Public Speaking competition.
James Sheahan High School's Joelin Fernando took out first place in the year seven and eight section of the esteemed competition. Scroll down for a full list of winners and what the speeches were about.
Thirty-eight students from Orange, Bathurst, Cowra, Parkes, Forbes, Condobolin, Lake Cargelligo, Cobar, Warren, Narromine, Bourke Tottenham, Cumnock and Trundle gathered at the Trundle CWA Hall on Monday 17 June for the annual competition.
The public speaking skills of students in Far Western, Oxley and Central Western CWA Groups was on show. The four best students from each group were selected for the intergroup competition.
CWA State vice president Jan Kerr from Canowindra and CWA State Executive from Oxley Robyn Miller from Forbes joined Greg O'Malley to judge the day.
Ms Kerr said public speaking is an important skill for students to establish.
"It's really pleasing to see the depth and extent of research competitors have put into their presentations. It really did make it difficult to select a winner," she said.
"It's a great skill to have as it can be used in day- to- day life. If you are a captain of a sporting team or school, making a speech at a party or other functions, or even applying for a job, these skills will be invaluable."
The CWA have offered congratulations to all students who were successful on the day and all who participated from Branch and Group level to Intergroup. All showed exceptional skill and presence.
"Thanks go to all the parents and teacher who took time to support their students by travelling the long distances to get to Trundle and for being such a supportive audience. Steve and Ros Edwards also need to be thanked for their time and effort in organising the day, as do the volunteer CWA members who attended and assisted in so many different ways," a spokesperson for the CWA Western group said.
Students had to speak for four students and could pick between topics 'real learning does not happen in the classroom' or 'being different'.
Students had to speak for three minutes on 'the importance of kindness' or 'technology in the future'.
Were restricted to two minutes for their speeches. Having to speak on 'boy am I in trouble!' or 'learning from others' or 'my secret life as a hero'.
Students were also restricted to two minutes and spoke on 'my life as a school bus', 'the silliest thing I ever did' or 'my best friend.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.