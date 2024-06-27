House demolished after unexplained house fire that killed mother-of-two

An Orange home that burned down under mysterious circumstances, killing mother-of-two Naomie Richings, has been demolished.
Flames engulfed the propoerty on Pimpala Place in Glenroi about 5.45am on June 3, 2023.
Richings, 33, was found dead inside. Three others - including her young children - escaped but were hospitalised.
The building has now be completely removed, with several bricks and concrete pieces scattered across the block. Warning tape remains at the entrance.
In January the Central Western Daily exclusively revealed the fatal fire is under investigation by NSW Police in an operation dubbed "Strike Force Yaluma."
"Inquiries are continuing ... no further information is available at this time," a spokesperson for the unit said this week.
The NSW Police website says a strike force is formed "when resources are needed to be concentrated on a particular crime or crime types."
At the time of the fire, neighbours told the CWD they woke when emergency vehicles arrived to put out the blaze.
"Every fire is treated as suspicious until the cause is determined," a spokesperson said at the time.
Ms Richings was remembered by her brother-in-law Daniel Richings as "one of the kindest people you'd meet".
"She was always happy, always upbeat, having a laugh and playing with those kids.
"When I was looking back through stuff on my phone, there's the photos and videos she used to send and it's of them playing dress-ups, reading stories and playing games with the kids. That was pretty much Naomie."
A GoFundMe page for the Richings family has raised more than $20,000.
