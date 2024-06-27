Eagles leader reflects on 'incredible journey' ahead of milestone game

Orange Eagles will celebrate the "incredible journey" of one of their own when he plays his 50th Youth League game for the club.
Captain Andrew Gogola will notch a half century of appearances when Eagles host Bankstown Bruins at Sir Neville House Stadium on Saturday, July 29.
Gogola said he hadn't devoted too much time to thinking about it as he prepares to lead the team onto the court, but was aware of the significance.
"I haven't really thought too much about it, but I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity to reach that point," he said.
"It's a significant achievement, and I appreciate all the hard work and support that has gone into each game.
"It's a great feeling to play for the Eagles, the team spirit, and the fans' support. It's all so motivating.
"Representing the Eagles on the court fills me with pride in every game.
"It's an honour to wear that jersey and give it my all for the team and association."
Gogola has emerged as one of the competition's most dominant big men, winning the youth league centre of the year award in 2023.
He first represented the Eagles when he was 12 and won the NSW Basketball State Cup when he was in the under 14s division.
Gogola said the journey over the years with Eagles was his most cherished memory.
"It's tough to pick just one favourite memory from playing with the Eagles," he said.
"There are so many great moments on the court that it's hard to choose just one. Every game brings its own excitement and challenges, making each one special in its own way.
"It's like a collection of awesome experiences that all add up to this incredible journey of playing basketball in Orange.
"I'd like to take a moment to thank all my teammates, managers and coaches for their hard work and dedication throughout the years.
"Without their support and teamwork, none of our successes would be possible. Each player brings something special to the court. Their effort and passion drive us forward every game, and for that, I'm truly grateful."
Eagles have a seven and eight record to sit ninth on the ladder with six games remaining.
Gogola said it had been a fun year so far.
"This season with the Eagles has been a rollercoaster of emotions," he said.
"We've had our highs and lows, but overall we're giving it our all on the court.
"The team's working hard, pushing through the challenges on and off and aiming for those wins. It's all about teamwork and dedication to keep pushing forward."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.