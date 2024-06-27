Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Tradie unknowingly driving with suspended licence now off the road for a month

By Staff Reporters
June 27 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A tradie caught behind the wheel while his licence was suspended has been fined and disqualified from driving for a month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.