From Canobolas High to Hollywood: Orange filmmaker scores global attention

An Orange-based filmmaker is heading to Los Angeles after one of his films was selected as a semi-finalist in the World Culture Film Festival.
Award-winning photographer, filmmaker and mentor, Vince Lovecchio has headed to LA where his documentary is being screened during the festival, which runs from July 25 to 28, 2024.
"It's it's humbling in a way, your work's been recognised, but to be honest, awards are awards and though I'm excited by that recognition, for me the biggest joy in this is the fact that ... this award gives me the opportunity to shine a light on Menindee and the Barkindji people and the Barka there, the Darling River to a world audience and tell their story," he said.
The 20 minute documentary chronicles the work the Barkindji people are doing in Menindee to reclaim their voice through art and combines his two passions of filmmaking and empowering communities.
He said film making was something that caught his attention at a young age influenced by the movies his mum took him to when he was a child.
"She was a mad, passionate, Italian woman ... passionate about American black and white films," he said.
Those films made an impression on him and by the time he got to film school he already understood composition.
"You watch thousands and thousands of films, but high quality, made from leading filmmakers, all those Italian and neo-realistic films, French avant garde masterpieces, your brain imprints ... you learn composition unconsciously."
His first film, called The Werewolf, made when he was in year 6 is now in a time capsule at Annandale North Public School.
"I was even the werewolf, I directed it ... and I wrote it, had the whole school involved," Mr Lovecchio said.
He went on to work in television and spent seven years at SBS he worked as a cameraman and floor manager.
Through his company, Project Zone, Mr Lovecchio wrote, directed, edited and filmed the 20 minute documentary titled, M.A.D.E (Menindee Arts and Design Enterprise).
The documentary depicts the work the Menindee community is doing in western NSW to create a tourism and cultural hub so the Barkindji people won't be forced out of town and off country in order to find employment.
"We thought this idea could keep them on country at home, connected to the elders," Mr Lovecchio said.
Mr Lovecchio said he travelled to Menindee by train and would spend 10 days at a time filming the documentary but it all came about by chance.
"It was by accident that we were in Menindee, we were doing a whole different project for the Department of Education and we met Rick Ball, he was the art teacher at Menindee Central School," he said.
"It's a primary school, the only one there and there was an extraordinary artist called Rick Ball who for 17 years had run this amazing, incredible, innovative art program working with mainly Aboriginal kids there.
"They were being connected to their culture but more importantly he was lifting those kids up. Their capacity to produce the most amazing artwork."
Mr Lovecchio said although Project Zone was in Menindee for a different project he contacted Mr Ball after returning to Orange about the students' art and expanding what they were doing.
"It was was based on creating cottage industry there," he said.
"Basically it was the kids learn about the culture, they learn design skills and art skills, they create products and then sell it to the world and attract tourism there, with that art work."
The film documents the transformation of the students' work into a public installation that's become an arts trail attracting grey nomads to the town.
"There are 72 installations of the kids' artworks on these poles and they form a trail around Menindee and it's fantastic and it's those artworks depict the Barkindji and the river, the Barka and stories around their heritage and their culture," he said.
The film can be watched on the Project Zone website.
Mr Lovecchio moved to Orange 20 years ago.
"My lovely wife Victoria was offered a job here back in her nursing days," he said.
"She was offered a management job at Dudley Hospital, which you know, would have taken years to get to so she took it and we came out here, had a look one weekend and thought, 'this is, this is nice and decided, let's move here'."
He worked at Canobolas Rural Technology High School for seven years connecting the school to the community.
He created a three-day Robo Girls workshop for girls learning robotics and got other schools to come to the school.
Mr Lovecchio also ran a youth arts festival for five years.
Four years ago he turned his attention back to film making, and created his company Project Zone with Bathurst writer Paul Stafford and combined his two loves.
"I've combined my art, photography and film and using that as a tool to help communities and this is what this is all about," Mr Lovecchio said.
Mr Lovecchio's mentoring began while he was still working in television and before he moved to Orange and worked as a youth mentor at Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
"Before Canobolas, I had seven years working with juvie kids and kids [who] weren't going to school, they were [on] long-term suspension," Mr Lovecchio said.
"Me and another lady were running these programs for a number of years.
"Basically it was about helping the potential, whether it's the community, individual or group."
He said his role at Canobolas threw him into the centre of the community and he became involved with the local First Nations community.
"I met some amazing elders," he said.
Mr Lovecchio also formed a strong bond with Wiradjuri elders in Bathurst when he began working with them 15 years ago with a focus on "truth telling".
"We've been doing that for the last 10 years, getting the elders to go into schools and telling them the real stories and we've been making films.
"Heritage NSW has been sponsoring us for years to make films, short films. So the kids are making all these amazing little films."
He said they were all colonial films and Aboriginal films, including bush ranger stories filmed in Orange and others filmed with students in Mudgee and on megafauna in Wellington.
"We've started making more films about indigenous stories that nobody knows about," Mr Lovecchio said.
"That's been a wonderful privilege to get to work with those young kids and to, you know, put them in a position where they're responsible for telling the stories of their communities.
"The other big thing was the women's stories, they haven't been told."
He's also got more films in the works and he and will also turn his attention back to the Wiradjuri in the Orange area.
