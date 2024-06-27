Group 10 legend answers SOS after injury crisis hits Woodbridge club

One of the most recognisable faces in Group 10 history has made an extraordinary comeback after answering a SOS from his old club.
Simon Osborne lined up for Manildra Rhinos in a 46-22 win against Orange United Warriors in their round 10 Woodbridge Cup clash.
Osborne enjoyed stints at Orange CYMS, Bathurst Panthers, Bathurst St Pat's and Mudgee Dragons before moving across to Jack Huxley Oval in a player-coach capacity.
He has since moved to Newcastle where he is serving in the Australian Army but a chance conversation with a famous Manildra name convinced him to dust the boots off.
"Margot Gibson, Mitch's mum, she came down for my wife's 40th and said I should come back for a game because we're short of numbers, we've got heaps of injuries," he said.
"I said I'll give Mitch a call and then I rang him and then I thought, 'oh why not go back and do something'.
"I had a few mates from Sydney that wanted me to play around here but I didn't want to go and play with a heap of people that I didn't know.
"I just wanted to play somewhere where I could enjoy it."
Manildra sits fourth on the ladder and secured what could prove a crucial victory on Saturday with Peak Hill Roosters and Molong Bulls knocking on the door of the top four.
Their injury woes continued however with Mitch Gibson suffering a season-ending broken jaw.
Osborne said he wouldn't be surprised if coach Ben McAlpine would need to make a comeback as well.
"They've got a few injuries now, hopefully [Will] Petrie comes back soon and maybe we'll get McAlpine to chuck the boots on," he said.
"I've never known a bloke who is so casual but so skilled at every sport.
"On the weekend from what I gathered when I got there, the boys were a bit upset about how they've been playing the last few weeks.
"They weren't playing like the old Manildra, they said.
"But we stood up, stuck it to Orange and put on some really good points and a few things started to come together."
The former prop said he'd trimmed down since last playing and filled in at lock against Warriors.
He said although he was still feeling it, the chance to win his first premiership at Manildra after two grand final losses would make it all worth it.
"It'll be good to actually win a cup with Manildra because I've coached them for two years and lost two grand finals," he said.
"I enjoyed it [playing lock]. I've lost a lot of size just from my training so it actually felt a lot better.
"I enjoy doing the hit ups, I still love it.
"But I'll tell you what, it's taken me about three days to get over the soreness."
