A fundraiser, a new drinking hole and a local derby

Hello!
Firstly, I'd like to thank you for sticking with us as we try a few new things out with this newsletter. It hasn't all been smooth sailing, but I should have it sorted now (famous last words!).
Welcome back to another What's On newsletter. Here's what's happening around Orange this weekend.
The Emulators trivia night is on Friday at the Emus Rugby Club. The trivia night is supporting the Emulators Rugby Club's trip to Singapore. Tickets are just $20 and still available (we checked). It's BYO nibbles and set to be a great night for everyone. Get tickets here.
Agatha Christie's Mousetrap is on at Orange Civic Theatre. There's a reason why this is the world's longest running play. This is a thrilling West End production featuring a murder mystery that will have you at the edge of your seats. There are six sessions between Thursday and Sunday. Tickets here.
Odd Dogs live and free concert at the Greenhouse from 7pm on Friday. This event is featuring local band Odd Dogs to perform some original works and covers. There will be free nibbles and soft drinks. The event is free, but you need to reserve your tickets here. Get in quick, sales end soon.
KRMAS Walkers to Runners is on at Elephant Park. If you've always wanted to be a runner and not sure how to get started? Get down to Elephant Park at 8am on Saturday mornings. Some Saturdays the Kumiai Ryu High Impact team will be offering fitness assessments. You can book those here.
The Black Tie and Gumboot Truffle dinner has become a staple on the annual Orange calendar. This weekend event goers will be wiping off their gumboots and dusting off their black tie dress to be a part of the fun. Our journalist Grace Dudley caught up with the team at Borrodell before the event here. There are still a few seats left if you're thinking about going.
Orange Rugby Union derby is on again with the Orange City Lions taking on the Emus at Pride park for the second time in 2024. Last time, the Emus won the whole day. What will the outcome be this time? Sports journalist Dominic Unwin has spoken to some players ahead of the games.
What will the weather be doing?
Friday will be sunny after a morning frost. The temperature is expected to reach 13 degrees. On Saturday expect a mostly sunny day with a top of 13. Rain is expected on Sunday with temperature reaching 11 degrees.
July
7: Central West Inspired Women midyear reset
12: Finding Nemo Junior begins - Civic Theatre
16: Christmas in July at the Oriana begins
18: Oriana Grande-Latino Night- Bela Vista Bar
20: The Beanies live at the Ophir Hotel
20: Orange Emus Black Tie Scrum Ball 2024
27: Christmas in July at Duntryleague
28: Biggest Morning Tea at LiveBetter
31 Play School live in concert
August
2: Orange Fire Festival begins
10: Orange Farmers' Markets
10: Ash Grunwald at Canobolas Dance Hall
10: A Night at the Chalet - Apres Ski Party at Parrot Distilling Co.
15: Central West Inspired Women lunch
September
7: Molong Show
12: The Peasant Prince: Monkey Theatre Company
14: Orange Farmers' Markets
21: Mozart's Horn by the Haydn Ensemble
29: Mark Vincent: the best so far
October
8: Rockwiz Live
10: Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase
19: Cumnock Village Markets and Family Fun Day
24: Australian National Field Days
26: Blues and Brews Fest
November
29: Central West Inspired Women end of year wrap-up
Thanks so much for signing up to our What's Doing newsletter.
If you have an event you think should feature, email mail.cwd@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Ryan, Central Western Daily Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.