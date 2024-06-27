'She didn't believe me': couple can't believe their luck after $100,000 win

A Blayney man nearly caused his wife to pass out with excitement after after uncovering a $100,000 Instant Scratch-Its top prize.
His winning $5 Treasure Island ticket was purchased at Blayney Newsagency on Adelaide Street.
Blayney Newsagency manager Sharryn Kearney was thrilled to sell another winner.
"We're so happy to have another one of our customers win a life-enhancing prize," she said..
"As soon as we found out about the win, we decorated the store from floor to ceiling to celebrate.
"Congratulations to our winner and we hope you really enjoy the win."
The last time the newsagency sold a top prize-winning Instant Scratch-Its was in September 2023.
The lucky winner, who was not revealed, said he had never won anything like this before.
"When I first showed my wife I told her, 'I think I've just won $100,000' and she didn't believe me at all," he said.
"When she had a closer look, she realised I wasn't joking and screamed, 'oh f***!'.
"We both didn't think something like this could happen to us. "It just didn't feel real. It still doesn't feel real."
The win has come at the perfect time with the couple looking to purchase a new house.
In 2023, there were 144 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12.1 million in top prizes.
In 2023, more than 122.7 million wins took home more than $3.76 billion in prize money.
