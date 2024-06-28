Why I'm opposed to another rainbow festival

Because of the debacle (Rainbow Festival) that occurred earlier this year in Orange and the alleged breach of state law by some during that event, I am wondering how many current city councillors will stand up and take responsibility for what transpired at that 'festival'?
Accordingly, I am opposed to the council funding another rainbow festival.
Many say there is no justification for spending $50,000 on ideological pursuits ($50,000 is reportedly what council's been asked for another R-Festival?).
No other event receives this level of funding, so council is unfairly favouring one group and causing division in the community.
Council should also consider the police investigation currently underway into the last rainbow festival because of the inappropriate displays and behaviours that have come to light.
Protect our kids, councillors!
I find it very reassuring to read and hear of the widespread criticism of Peter Dutton's proposed nuclear plants for Australia.
In my opinion, it clearly shows that many Australians are much better informed on the basic aspects of nuclear power than the Opposition Leader.
There are so many unanswered questions relating to Peter Dutton's proposal, that I wonder how much time and effort went into what has been described as "fantasy-land stuff".
According to the mayor of Lithgow, they were not consulted about using the Mount Piper site as one of the sites.
Further, the leader of the Opposition has stated that the proposed sites would be taken over by compulsion if the owners do not accept the government's proposal.
So much for ordinary people in these grand plans. But as cynics would say, people only good for cannon fodder.
Surely we do not have to suffer 20 to 30 years of politicians gibbering about nuclear power when obviously none of them have the faintest idea what they are talking about.
I have much sympathy for young people who will suffer for most of life listening to the next mob of pollies who also will merely talk for talking's sake about the same subject.
