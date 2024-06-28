Central Western Daily
Why I'm opposed to another rainbow festival

By Letters
June 29 2024 - 3:30am
Because of the debacle (Rainbow Festival) that occurred earlier this year in Orange and the alleged breach of state law by some during that event, I am wondering how many current city councillors will stand up and take responsibility for what transpired at that 'festival'?

