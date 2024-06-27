Significant mountain bike trail development announced for Orange

Significant upgrades to Orange mountain bike trails have been announced. The site could soon host national championships.
A new event centre will be built within the state forest, with additional parking, signage and trail repairs also planned.
Sport Minister Steven Kamper announced $200,000 to fund the project alongside members of the Orange Mountain Bike Club and Phil Donato on Thursday morning.
"This is a fantastic investment for the state," the minister said.
"It's really important that we appreciate how valuable these types of facilities are in the tourism it attracts ... It's great news for Orange but also great for all of NSW."
Orange Mountain Bike Club member Jack Rahilly believes the upgrades will help attract the country's top riders to town.
"We're very confident we can bring national events ... it's looking promising," he said on Thursday.
The club is hoping to host Australian mountain bike championships in 2026 or 2027.
The Trail of Awesomeness and attached routes run through the state forest area at the base of Mount Canobolas.
Earlier this month it emerged plans to build a wind farm within the forest are also under exploration.
