Orange to Sydney in 35 minutes? New planes to speed up regional flights

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 27 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 10:23am
Qantas has confirmed new planes set form an integral part of its QantasLink fleet could reduce flying time from Orange to Sydney by 30 per cent.

