Who wants to be a millionaire?
Well, not the whole hog ... but there's almost $5 million in unclaimed money owned to residents of Orange and the Central West, so there's at least a decent piece of the pie potentially up for grabs.
Deputy editor Grace Ryan has dug into the numbers and revealed the postcode which is owned the most from the region's little pot of unclaimed gold.
Senior journalist Riley Krause sat down with the founder of West Orange Motors this week. The story of Fred Graf is a truly remarkable one.
It's derby week for rugby clubs Orange City and Orange Emus.
After an inspired performance last start, can the Lions upset their old rivals at Pride Park? Sports journalist Dom Unwin spoke with rising Lions young gun Lachlan Buckton ahead of the massive clash.
Catch-up: check out part two of this week's out and about gallery. Photographers Carla Freedman and Jude Keogh were super busy over the weekend.
Thanks for your support.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
