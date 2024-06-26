Family of Orange ex-fighter pilot celebrate release of Julian Assange

The family of an incarcerated former fighter pilot from Orange have praised the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Dan Duggan was arrested at Anson Street Woolworths by the AFP in late 2022. He has been held in custody since, fighting extradition to the USA.
The father-to-six disputes allegations he illegally trained Chinese air force pilots, arguing the case is politically motivated.
In a statement released Wednesday, wife Saffrine Duggan said the family is thrilled by the release of Assange following a plea deal.
"While they will never get back the precious time Julian was seeking asylum in Ecuador and then locked in solitary confinement, it is wonderful that he, Stella and the family are finally being reunited," she said.
"With love from our family to theirs, I hope they enjoy every moment together."
Assange - the controversial publisher behind whistle-blower website Wikileaks - was unexpectedly released on Tuesday, after agreeing to plead guilty to a single US charge of espionage.
The Duggans have long attempted to link his case to that of the high-profile Australian, arguing he is the victim of a political campaign.
"People talk about the presumption of innocence, but really? For some reason it doesn't apply to me," he told the Central Western Daily from his Lithgow cell in late 2023.
"People need to connect the dots. Why doesn't that apply to me? Because this is political, that's why.
"The US has basically weaponised the Australian legal system against an Australian citizen and his family. A family of six children who are suffering through this whole thing.
"It's for political purposes; to send a geopolitical message. Do we live in the 51st state of the USA or is this a sovereign country?"
The Australian government has consistently defended its role in the ordeal. The US Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment.
In May a Sydney court found Mr Duggan is eligible for extradition to the USA, where he could face up to 60 years behind bars.
The family has now redirected its efforts to petitioning attorney general Mark Dreyfus to prevent the transfer.
"People should not believe we've given up ... we are going to continue this fight with everything we have," Ms Duggan told the CWD.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.