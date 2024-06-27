Margot won't be mad if she's 'carried out of the Orange antique fair in a coffin'

A lot has changed in Orange during the past four decades.
Thousands of houses have sprung up, the wine industry has become one of the finest in the state and the former Bloomfield golf course has gone from a construction site for the Orange Sports Precinct... to a construction site for the Orange Sports Precinct.
One thing that hasn't changed is Margot Rees' devotion to antiques.
The 2024 Zonta Orange Antique, Jewellery and Collectibles Fair was the 40th edition of the annual event, with Ms Rees having attended each and every one.
It's no easy trek for the stallholder who currently lives in Tenterfield on the QLD border.
"I come back because I know it's a good antique fair," she said.
"It's the best antique fair in country NSW."
With a keen eye for jewellery, Ms Rees used to make trips to England every six months to buy her "beautiful" antiques.
She figured opening her own business and coming to fairs like the one in Orange was the perfect way to share and sell the items which had been discovered.
Although the stock at the Zonta fair has remained largely the same over the 40 years, Ms Rees never tires of seeing her long-list of friends every time she returns.
"They don't always buy, but if they're going to buy, they'll buy from me," she said.
As well as being full of praise for the Orange Function Centre for where the fair is held, she sung the praises of John Harvey who maintains the event.
While 2024 was a down year numbers-wise due to illness among stallholders, Ms Rees was confident it would be back with a bang in 2025.
You can count on seeing here there again next year and plenty more after that.
"I'll never retire. I laugh and say I'll be carried out of my shop in a coffin. I hope I won't be carried out of the Orange antique fair in a coffin," she said with a laugh.
"I'll keep going as long as I'm able and the people of Orange want the fair to exist."
