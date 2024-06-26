Wanted person 'strongly encouraged' to hand himself in to police

A man with a string of alleged domestic violence charges has been "strongly encouraged" by officers to surrender to Orange police.
Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Kail Morgan, a 26-year-old male known to frequent the Orange area.
Morgan is wanted by officers for offences relating to domestic violence.
Appealing to the public for more information on Wednesday, June 26, police posted an indirect call-out to Morgan on Facebook via the Central West Police District page.
"Orange police are seeking information relating to the current whereabouts of the person of interest listed below," the post said.
"We strongly encourage him to present to his nearest police station to have this matter promptly dealt with."
The alleged suspect is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 to 180 centimetres tall, about weighing roughly 75 kilograms.
Police say Morgan is of a thin build and has brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being urged by police to phone Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399, or the Crime Stoppers line on 1800 333 000.
Online reports can also be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
