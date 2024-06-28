Call about 'suspicious' vehicle lands drink driving p-plater in hot water

A suspended p-plater has been ordered off the road for even longer after police were called to a street in Orange.
About 12.30am on May 21, 2024, police were patrolling on Kenna Street, Orange when a Holden Commodore acting suspiciously was detected.
As police drove south on Kenna Street near the intersection of Racecourse Road they saw the Holden Commodore pull away from the gutter before quickly pulling into a nearby driveway.
They pulled in behind the vehicle to speak to the driver.
Sharna Lee Astill of Discovery Drive, Orange, was in the driver's seat with a male in the passenger seat.
Astill, aged 32, said she did not know the occupants of the driveway she had pulled into.
She produced a digital driver's licence which indicated it was suspended.
Her P1 licence was suspended for three months on March 8, 2024, due to a loss of demerit points.
She was cautioned and admitted to driving while knowing her licence was suspended.
She returned a positive blood alcohol result with a reading of 0.028.
Astill told the police she consumed a long neck of Great Northern Beer at a friend's place at midnight.
She was not present in Orange Local Court where she was sentenced on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the case provided by the police prosecutor along with her criminal record.
"Her record is not good," Mr Day said.
He convicted Astill, fined her $660 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months for driving while her licence was suspended.
He also fined her $330 and disqualified for three months for special-range drink driving.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.