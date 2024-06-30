Central Western Daily
Court

Not your ordinary p-plater: drugs detected after driver nabbed by police

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 1 2024 - 7:54am, first published 4:00am
A man from Western Australia has had his licence disqualified in Orange after police detected drugs in the p-plater's system.

