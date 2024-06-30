Not your ordinary p-plater: drugs detected after driver nabbed by police

A man from Western Australia has had his licence disqualified in Orange after police detected drugs in the p-plater's system.
Harry James Rose of Pinjarra, Western Australia, was stopped for random testing while driving a Holden Commodore on August 19, 2023, at 4.10pm.
The 64-year-old was seen driving on Leura Road and stopped on Cawana Place.
He produced a P2 driver's licence and tested positive to methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station for further testing where a forensic analysis confirmed the presence of the drugs.
Rose was not present in Orange Local Court on Thursday, June 20, 2024, when he was sentenced.
Magistrate David Day said Rose was previously convicted of mid-range drink driving in 2005 and high-range drink driving in 2007.
"He doesn't get any leniency, he is convicted," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined Rose $660 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
