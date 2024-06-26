More funding needed as paediatric services hit 'crisis point' in the bush

The NSW Government has committed $20 million to boost paediatric services across the state, but local delegates say it won't solve a serious problem.
The Central Western Daily has been part of an ACM (this masthead's publisher) campaign highlighting the lack of specialist services available for kids with behavioural and learning issues in regional NSW.
Children's charity Royal Far West claims Dubbo has no appointments available for developmental or behavioural referrals.
The charity has asked for funding for a three-year pilot to expand its development assessment and treatment service in Manly - where many Central West kids are referred - with two new rural-based paediatric assessment clinics in Dubbo and Wagga.
The pilot would cost $4 million in 2025 and then $6 million a year by 2026.
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park announced in the NSW Budget a $20 million boost for the public paediatric allied health workforce with an additional 32 staff.
Additionally, Mr Park announced $2.3 million in funding over four years to support Royal Far West, an extra $570,000 per year for four years.
But is it enough?
John Southon, principal of Trundle Central School, said a lack of paediatric services was causing youth crime in the bush.
He said crime and violence would be "long-lasting consequences" of a government funding deficit for early intervention services.
He said now was not the time for half measures or partial funding.
"Our rural towns are moving towards crisis point and only quality sustained early intervention will reduce the level of dysfunction in our communities," Mr Southon told ACM.
"It is politically advantageous for governments to portray themselves as tough on crime or try to police ourselves out of dysfunction but only early intervention will remove a main reason crime is occurring."
He said years waiting to see early intervention services unless a family has the financial capacity is not acceptable.
"Royal Far West has the expertise and experience to make a genuine difference for families in our community."
Central West psychologist and CEO of Macquarie Health Collective, Tanya Forster, called the NSW government's investment in Royal Far West, as well as in the allied health workforce, a step in the right direction, however workforce solutions needed equal attention.
She said problems with access to services for children in regional NSW are significant, with books closed and waiting lists long.
"Families cannot access specialist medical care for children with non-medical concerns, such as many mental health and development presentations. We have spent years trying to break down stigma, and now when people reach out for help, sadly we put them on waiting lists.," she said.
"We know how crucial early intervention services are, and yet at present, our capacity to deliver them is becoming increasingly strained."
She said she hoped the announcements in the State Budget were the first step towards more direct investments into workforce solutions.
"We have amazing facilities and equipment - we need people," she said.
ACM has heard up to two paediatricians have left the Western NSW Local Health District over the past year.
When asked to confirm how many positions they had vacant in this area, a spokesperson didn't provide a number, but said attracting and retaining the required workforce in regional areas, particularly specialist clinicians, remains an ongoing challenge.
They said staff vacancies at the Paediatric Outpatient Clinic at Dubbo Health Service were "hard to fill" and were advertised with incentives.
"To ensure impact to services is minimised as much as possible agency and temporary staff, including locum clinicians, are engaged where required," a spokesperson said.
Royal Far West CEO Jacqueline Emery said the funding was acknowledgement of the significant need in rural and remote NSW for additional services to assist children with developmental challenges.
"While the funding announced is less than RFW's proposal to establish two rural paediatric clinics in Dubbo and Wagga Wagga, RFW will continue to work closely with the State Government and local health providers to determine how to best meet the needs on the ground in these regions," Ms Emery said.
