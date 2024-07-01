'Bring a bit of joy': new grog-free group champions alcohol-free hang outs

Non-drinkers can run into a few difficulties when juggling social settings, from facing stressful triggers, to feeling pressured by others to consume alcohol, or being interrogated as to why they don't.
For Zambrero Orange restaurant manager Alexandra Bell, she wanted to make new friends floating in the same boat, taking to a public Facebook forum on May 23 with an interest to find grog-free connections in the community.
With alcohol an intrinsic part of Australia's culture, present in most social situations, Ms Bell felt a pinch close to her heart and wanted to find similar mates to share in sober times with.
"For me, I really got to a point where alcohol stopped aligning with what I valued and who I wanted to be, and I didn't want to rely on alcohol as a coping mechanism anymore," Ms Bell said.
"Personally, not drinking has been a somewhat isolating experience and I really craved that sense of community, to be around like-minded people.
"Alcohol is very normalised, almost expected, at every social gathering you attend. It's not a comfortable situation for everyone, and it would be wonderful to be able to offer an alternative.
Whether people are choosing to actively abstain from alcohol, or prefer mingling without it, Ms Bell said it can be "extremely isolating" in social settings when you're more or less the lone wolf amid a surrounding majority of those drinking.
She said the stigma attached to those opting not to drink in those situations are often labelled as "buzz kills" who "aren't fun".
Without many grog-free groups around, it's been tricky for Ms Bell at times, who talked about having a sense of community and fellowship being an important human need.
But it turned out the 33 year old wasn't alone in her thinking, many others flagging similar interests on her recent post with a desire to find like-minded people in the colour city.
One of those people was Jessie Williamson, with the pair then meeting for coffee to launch the all-new online Facebook group, Clear Connect.
"A switch flipped when I saw Alex's post ... we saw a gap in our community," Ms Williamson said.
"Many people have been searching for something like this, but there hasn't been anything yet, so Alex and I thought 'if not us, then who?'
"The ball started rolling and it hasn't stopped."
ParentsNext family consultant and bar worker in Manildra, Ms Williamson said throughout her life, she's dipped in and out of drinking.
No stranger to being negatively labelled for her sans grog choices, being part of a group like Clear Connect has been a pipeline dream of hers for some time.
"I've seen the way that alcohol can affect relationships and I've been wanting a space to make deeper, meaningful connections with others, without the pressure of alcohol," Ms Williamson said.
"I have personally found judgement in my sobriety that leads to peer pressure and social awkwardness [and] there's a misunderstanding on why people may make the choice or even be fluid with their decisions in sobriety.
"Clear Connect has been created to reduce those stigmas and judgements. We want people to feel welcome; no matter where they are on their journey."
Tabling different ideas together, the pair continue to brainstorm different interests and places for get together options in the near future.
They've also opened the floor in the Clear Connect group with a post welcoming additional ideas.
"We're thinking of things like bowling, picnics, and game nights, board games and trivia, for example," Ms Williamson said.
"[We've also discussed] day trips, creative workshops, e-meets and so much more.
"We've also been lucky enough to have had local businesses even reach out to us to collaborate, which is always something we are willing to explore."
Ms Bell said her message to those in Orange with similar circumstances is to remind them they're not alone.
She is championing a new space of feeling welcome without judgement.
"The aim is to bring a bit of joy and community in people's lives by being able to connect with like-minded people," she said.
"It's important we're able to offer that sense of community to people who are just wanting to have a good time without alcohol."
Ms Williamson echoed these sentiments, saying Clear Connect creates a place for people to also connect and share with one another.
People don't have to be 100 per cent sober to participate, they could be exploring the lifestyle or being fluid with it, or they could be completely sober," she said.
"You're allowed to choose what sobriety looks like for you and there is no pressure to be anyone but you.
"You are welcome as you are."
