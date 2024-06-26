Huge party weekend at Blind Pig to raise money and 'go out with a bang'

A "huge" drag weekend of partying to raise money for domestic violence survivors in Orange has been confirmed.
The Blind Pig will host live performances, bingo and other entertainment on July 5 and 6, 2024. All proceeds will go to Housing Plus shelter The Orchard.
It comes as live music venue owner John Vandenberg prepares to sell the business.
"I thought this was a great opportunity ... let's go out with a bang," he told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
"It's because of the recent news the last couple of months ... there's been some pretty horrific stuff happening around here.
"Everything from that weekend including my wages we're going to give away."
Canberra performers Phish and Phreak will run events from 6pm until late on both nights, with the main show kicking off at 8pm Saturday.
A local buyer for the Blind Pig has reportedly been found. The venue is expected to continue operating under the same name.
