Wanderers absolutely flying and derby delight in Orange but for who?

Bathurst got its turn to host the latest round of men's Premier League Hockey and there were some results that raised a few eyebrows.
On Saturday, June 22, the Cooke Hockey Complex hosted four fixtures with hosts Bathurst United, Dubbo Lions and Lithgow Storm playing two matches each, while Parkes United and Orange Wanderers had just one match each.
Bathurst United, surprisingly, continued its rough start to the season, losing 2-1 to Orange Wanderers and new boys Dubbo Lions 3-1.
That means United has lost all five games it has played this season, with just two goals scored and whopping 17 conceded.
After battling through much of 2023, Wanderers has been reborn, winning three games and losing just once so far.
They sit third on the ladder but have a game in hand over Dubbo and Lithgow Storm before the men's competition heads to Orange on July 13.
Lions, on the other hand, have started the new season in a reach, with that 3-1 win over United and a 4-3 loss to heavyweights Lithgow having Dubbo in second after five games.
It's an impressive start to the season for Dubbo, which hasn't fielded a team in Premier League Hockey since 2016.
In other results on Saturday, Lithgow downed Parkes United 5-2.
Lithgow Panthers lead the way in the women's Premier League Hockey competition after seven rounds.
Panthers haven't lost a game, with six wins and a draw to their name, following a 2-1 win over St Pat's on Saturday.
There was a Bathurst derby on Saturday too, with City getting the better of Souths 3-1, which keeps the former's push for a top two spot well and truly alive.
Orange CYMS downed city rivals Orange United 1-0 in the other match on Saturday in what was an eagerly contested affair.
