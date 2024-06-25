OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from 21-23 June, part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude went to refugee week at Kenna Hall and the Waste to Art exhibition opening at the Orange City Library.
On Saturday Jude went to the Tuff Nutterz Inflatable Park at the Orange Showground, The Choral Gala Letters from Ireland at The Conservatorium and the Torie Finnane Memorial Rugby Round hosted by the Emus.
On Saturday Jude went out to the Newbridge Winter Solstice Festival, you'll find those fabulous pictures here.
On Sunday Carla had a huge day at the Orange Hawks versus the Bathurst Panthers. Keep your eye on the website for those pictures.
Get all the best galleries, headlines and sporting news straight to your inbox by signing up to the Central Western Daily's headline emails. You get two emails straight to your inbox with everything you need to know from Orange that day, plus the latest news from our national desk- for free!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.