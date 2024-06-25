Businesses hit out at road closure

The owners of two of Moulder Street's most popular businesses say they're battling as construction on a new roundabout stalls.
Reduced traffic flow has meant trade is down by as much as 30 per cent, the owner of Spar Express has revealed. And he's not alone.
Journalist Will Davis has spoken with businesses on the road, one of the city's main arterial links between the CBD's east and west, and has the exclusive story this morning.
Elsewhere, senior journalist Riley Krause was invited along for an exclusive look inside the new The Wentworth venue in west Orange.
You can check out the video and all of the inside photos here - it's worth a look!
Catch-up: we've added to this month's Hello World babies gallery - congratulations to all of the new families across Orange.
Journalist Emily Gobourg has caught up with Nick Gleeson, the former Factory Espresso owner, to chat his new business venture. I think you'll agree it's a barrel of laughs.
In sport, a Wallaby from Lucknow has been inducted into NSW Rugby's first Hall of Fame. Journalist Dom Unwin has the Stanley Wickham story this morning.
Enjoy your morning.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
