What signing should your PMP team make before the deadline?

Deadline day is fast approaching for all 12 Peter McDonald Premiership sides and there is a sense we could see a big move before June 30.
We've already seen Jake Dooley return to Parkes before the deadline and last year Nyngan added former Samoa representative Constantine Mika to their squad mid-way through the season, a signing which helped the Tigers make the finals.
At the moment, it's all quiet on the signing front but there is no doubt some clubs are on the search for a player to boost their premiership chances.
Let's have a look at what each side could target before June 30.
The competition leaders have been far and away the best team this season but don't look to be making any moves that we know of.
The signing of Anthony Cherrington was a big talking point earlier in the season but the former NRL player has only featured for the Dragons once.
With strong halves, electric backs and a dominant forward pack, Mudgee doesn't need to change too much.
Similarly to Mudgee, Orange CYMS don't seemingly need too much at the moment but like most sides on this list, I think they would love an outside back.
Their forward pack is as strong as any and they've got great halves but I'm sure Jack Buchanan would love a game-breaking outside back to help take the load off his big men.
The Panthers have been somewhat of a surprise this season, mainly in part thanks to the form of Jake Betts.
He's leading the best and fairest count for a reason but the Panthers have worked through a number of backs this year.
Haydn Edwards has been strong for only a young man but played reserve grade last week so there seems to be an opening for the Panthers to sign someone.
The Spacies have made the biggest mid-season move to date by bringing home Jake Dooley and I would argue it was exactly what they needed.
A versatile club Parkes and Western Rams junior, Dooley has the ability to cover the backs, lock or halves if needed.
"He's an older fella and he's got plenty of experience," Parkes coach Chad Porter said of Dooley's recent signing.
"He's a quality player and he can cover everywhere for us as well, which is good."
The defending premiers have been hot and cold this season with injuries and departures rocking them at times.
Their forward pack has been solid as always but I think the Fishies would love a hard-working outside back on an edge.
Tom Hughes was an unsung hero for Shawn Townsend's side after joining the club in 2022 and his exit prior to this season has gone a bit unnoticed by some.
As someone who has only seen Forbes once, I'd argue they don't need too much to be premiership contenders.
Coach Cameron Greenhalgh has his backs working hard for him and constantly punching above their weight while his experienced forwards are doing what they've done for years.
Halfback Nick Greenhalgh has been excellent but maybe the Magpies could look at another playmaker to join their main man?
The Raiders have had an up-and-down first half of the season as they look to push for a finals spot.
Injuries and unavailabilities have hurt them at times but in their wins, it's all come off the back of Jason Boney.
The halfback has been an underrated playmaker this year and if Macquarie are to make a big finals push, I think they need to sign a solid deputy alongside Boney.
It feels odd saying the Saints would desperately like a hooker when they've got one of the best going around in their squad but Hayden Bolam hasn't played for almost a year now.
The representative rake has been sitting on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury since July 2023 and St Pat's hasn't really looked the same since.
Several players have spent time in the spot including Western Rams forward Nick Booth who played a stint at hooker during their game against Dubbo CYMS but the Saints would love a strong hooker to help lead them around.
Like most sides on this list, the Cowboys would love another outside back to help their depth.
The club is sitting on the fringe of the top eight and has been forced to move their backs around almost every week due to injuries.
Their forward pack is solid enough to match it with a lot of clubs but if Wellington were to sign a lethal winger, they would no doubt go up a level.
They've got a habit of pulling off mid-season signings and could Nyngan do it again?
Well, maybe. But what do the Tigers need?
An experienced playmaker would certainly help things out at Larkin Oval to help teenager Will Black in the halves.
Both Jacob Neill and Jak Jeffrey have spent time at five-eighth but it doesn't seem to be their best positions.
Coach Peter Morris is pretty confident the Workies Wolves won't be making any moves this season but I think they'd love another forward.
Eli Morris and Riley Dukes have been killing it for Lithgow so far this season.
If they are to continue to build, you'd think they would need to bolster their forward pack.
Similar to Pete Morris, Orange Hawks coach Shane Rodney already has said they wouldn't bother signing anyone unless the current team turns things around.
The Hawks are developing their young talents nicely but could use an experienced head in the middle somewhere to help take the burden off the youngsters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.