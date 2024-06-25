Small businesses hit hard by new roundabout construction in Orange

Reduced traffic is hitting small businesses hard near the roundabout construction on Moulder Street.
Spar Express reports its turnover is down well over 30 per cent. M&J's Butchery says it's down about 15 per cent.
"It has impacted business ... in June we had heaps of expiries and I've had to cut down on orders," Spar manager Pakak Gill told the Central Western Daily.
"We're not getting that traffic anymore. We're just having regular people in the morning who come in to get newspapers.
"There's two tubs of clearance items out the front because it's full of things that will expire. We can't afford to sell everything on reduced."
No workers were at the new roundabout at the Moulder Street and Hill Street intersection on Monday or Tuesday,
"It looks like nothing is happening," Ms Gill said.
"That's our main concern. Because nobody's telling us how long it's going to take.
"We've heard nothing back from council ... but obviously we're push for some compensation because they didn't give us a proper heads up about [the timeframe]."
After this story was published, a spokesperson for Orange City Council responded to CWD questions about the construction timeline.
"Council crews are making steady progress on the new roundabout at the corner of Hill and Moulder Streets," the spokesperson said.
"Construction is running to schedule and, weather permitting, is due to be completed on time."
When it does open, council says the roundabout will improve traffic flow and make the stretch safer.
